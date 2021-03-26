Mize has officially won a spot in the Tigers' rotation, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Mize didn't look particularly impressive in his seven-start debut last season, struggling to a 6.99 ERA while striking out a modest 19.5 percent of opposing batters and walking 9.8 percent. That shouldn't put too big of a dent in the excitement surrounding the 2018 first-overall pick, though it does give reason to think he may not live up to his considerable potential right away. Michael Fulmer will open the season in the bullpen to clear a rotation spot for Mize.