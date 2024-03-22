Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Mize will be a member of the club's season-opening rotation, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022 as he spent last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he pitched well during spring training with a 2.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 15.1 innings, though he did walk nine batters. Mize lines up to make his first start of the season April 1 or 2 against the Mets with Tarik Skubal, Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty scheduled for the opening series versus the White Sox.