Tigers' Chad Bell: Looks ugly in abbreviated start
Bell went 3.1 innings against Oakland on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in a no-decision. He struck out five.
In Bell's four starts, all of which have come in September, he's yet to finish five innings successfully; he has a 9.39 ERA and 2.35 WHIP over that span. The 28-year-old rookie hasn't given fantasy owners in practically any format a reason to consider using a roster spot for him.
