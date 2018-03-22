The Tigers optioned Bell (back) to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

With both Bell and fellow southpaw Blaine Hardy having been demoted to Toledo, it appears that Buck Farmer has clinched an Opening Day roster spot as the second lefty out of the Detroit bullpen. Bell has been idle in spring training the past two weeks while managing a sore back, but was able to return to the mound for Wednesday in the Tigers' 3-2 exhibition loss to the Braves, tossing a scoreless inning.