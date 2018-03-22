Tigers' Chad Bell: Moved to minors
The Tigers optioned Bell (back) to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
With both Bell and fellow southpaw Blaine Hardy having been demoted to Toledo, it appears that Buck Farmer has clinched an Opening Day roster spot as the second lefty out of the Detroit bullpen. Bell has been idle in spring training the past two weeks while managing a sore back, but was able to return to the mound for Wednesday in the Tigers' 3-2 exhibition loss to the Braves, tossing a scoreless inning.
More News
-
Tigers' Chad Bell: Recovering from sore back•
-
Tigers' Chad Bell: Set for move to bullpen•
-
Tigers' Chad Bell: Looks ugly in abbreviated start•
-
Tigers' Chad Bell: Knocked around for six runs Thursday•
-
Tigers' Chad Bell: Fails to make it out of fifth inning•
-
Tigers' Chad Bell: In line to start Saturday•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...