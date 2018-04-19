Bell was sent down to Triple-A Toledo following Thursday's game, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Bell recorded 1.2 innings of relief during Thursday's victory over Baltimore, allowing two earned runs off three hits while striking out a pair. The southpaw also went four innings versus Cleveland last Thursday, which were his only two appearances since joining the big-league team a week ago. He will continue to serve as organizational depth for the Tigers' bullpen at the Triple-A level.