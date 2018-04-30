Bell was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Bell is up to replace the injured Daniel Norris, who's expected to miss at least two months with a groin strain. A southpaw, Bell tossed 5.2 innings for the Tigers in a previous stint this season. He recorded a 3.18 ERA, striking out five batters while walking just one.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories