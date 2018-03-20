Bell hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game since March 7 due to back soreness, but believes the issue is behind him now, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers ordered Bell to rest for a few days following his most recent appearance and that seems to be all he needed to recover. Bell has since completed two bullpen sessions without incident and should be ready to face hitters in live batting practice soon if the Tigers aren't eager to return him to game action just yet. He's likely competing with Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar for a spot in the Detroit bullpen as the second lefty after Daniel Stumpf.