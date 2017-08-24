Play

Bell was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Bell tossed four innings of relief Wednesday -- allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six -- so the Tigers will swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm (Zac Reininger). He should be back with the big club as bullpen depth when rosters expand at the beginning of September.

