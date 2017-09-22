Tigers' Chad Bell: Set for move to bullpen
Bell is expected to be available out of the bullpen for the Tigers' remaining nine games of the season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
With Jordan Zimmermann (neck) starting and covering four innings in his return to action in Thursday's loss to the Twins and Daniel Norris set to reclaim a starting role Friday, Bell and Myles Jaye will likely be destined for relief duty as manager Brad Ausmus plans to maintain a five-man rotation the rest of the way. Bell has made four unsuccessful starts for the Tigers in September, lasting no more than 4.2 innings in any outing while posting a 9.39 ERA and 2.35 WHIP. If he sees any use out of the bullpen over the final handful of contests, it would likely be as a mop-up man.
More News
