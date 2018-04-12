Bell will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Bell will provide added depth out of the Tigers' bullpen after appearing in 28 games with the club last season. During those contests, Bell posted a 6.93 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with a 57:31 K:BB over 62.1 innings split between relief and the rotation. He previously went 3.1 innings during a start with Toledo last week, allowing one earned run off two hits while striking out five. Expect him to be deployed in low-leverage situations.