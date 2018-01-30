Huffman signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers which includes an invitation to spring training.

The 32-year-old spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A, splitting time between Memphis (St. Louis) and Syracuse (Washington) while hitting an unremarkable .234/.360/.399 in 87 games at both stops. Huffman has just 36 major-league plate appearances under his belt during his 12-year professional career, so he likely won't make much, if any, impact at the major-league level in 2018.