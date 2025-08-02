default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Morton will make his first start for the Tigers on Sunday in Philadelphia, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Acquired from the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for minor-league lefty Micah Ashman, Morton will step in as the Tigers' new No. 5 starter in place of right-hander Troy Melton, who was moved to the bullpen. Morton will need to be a serviceable innings eater to ensure he sticks in the Detroit rotation for the rest of the season, but after a rough start to the campaign at Baltimore, the veteran righty had been pitching effectively for the past two and a half months. Over his final 14 appearances (11 starts) with the Orioles, Morton logged a 3.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15.5 K-BB% over 69.2 innings.

More News