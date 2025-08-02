Morton will make his first start for the Tigers on Sunday in Philadelphia, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Acquired from the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for minor-league lefty Micah Ashman, Morton will step in as the Tigers' new No. 5 starter in place of right-hander Troy Melton, who was moved to the bullpen. Morton will need to be a serviceable innings eater to ensure he sticks in the Detroit rotation for the rest of the season, but after a rough start to the campaign at Baltimore, the veteran righty had been pitching effectively for the past two and a half months. Over his final 14 appearances (11 starts) with the Orioles, Morton logged a 3.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15.5 K-BB% over 69.2 innings.