Morton (9-10) allowed two runs on three hits across six innings of work to earn the win Wednesday against the Astros. He walked three and struck out eight.

Despite facing a tough Houston lineup, Morton was able to log another quality start for the Tigers and pick up his second win with his new team. The veteran has now made four starts for Detroit since coming over in a trade before the deadline, and he's mostly looked sharp with a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29 strikeouts across 22.1 innings. Morton had a 5.42 ERA across 23 appearances for the Orioles earlier in the season, so fantasy managers may not completely trust him yet, but he's starting to emerge as a potentially useful option down the stretch. The 41-year-old righty lines up to make his next start Tuesday against the Athletics on the road.