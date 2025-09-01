Morton took a no-decision Monday against the Mets, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was Morton's shortest outing since June 7 against the Athletics, and it also was the third time he's surrendered at least five runs in his last five starts. The four walks fell one short of a season worst, and the veteran right-hander has issued multiple free passes in four straight appearances. Morton owns a 5.81 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB over 31 frames since joining the Tigers, which makes him difficult to trust in his next scheduled start against a hard-hitting Yankees lineup.