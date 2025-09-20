Morton (9-11) allowed six runs on five hits across just 1.1 innings to take the loss Friday against Atlanta. He walked two and struck out two.

Morton struggled badly in his shortest start of the year. The veteran righty has turned in a few nice outings since joining the Tigers at the trade deadline, but he's mostly been underwhelming with a 7.09 ERA across 39.1 innings in nine appearances. Morton is slated to make one more regular season start Thursday against the Guardians before Detroit likely returns to the postseason barring a big collapse. The 41-year-old will likely shift to the bullpen in the playoffs given his struggles as a starter, if he makes the postseason roster at all.