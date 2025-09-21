The Tigers designated Morton for assignment Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit acquired Morton at the trade deadline with the expectation that he'd help bolster the team's rotation. However, the veteran hurler has struggled during his time with the Tigers, posting a 7.09 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 47:23 K:BB over 39.1 innings. Morton's most recent start was particularly disastrous, as he gave up six earned runs over 1.1 frames against Atlanta on Friday. That appears to have been the final straw in Detroit deciding to part ways with the right-hander, who is almost certain to finish the campaign with his worst ERA (5.89) since he posted a 7.57 mark with Pittsburgh in 2010. The Tigers selected the contract of Tanner Rainey from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday to fill Morton's slot on the roster, though it's unclear who will take the now-open rotation spot.