The Orioles traded Morton to the Tigers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Orioles will unload Morton after he put up a 5.42 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 101.1 innings across 23 appearances (17 starts). Given his struggles as a starter, the Tigers may consider moving the 41-year-old veteran into the bullpen for the final few months of the regular season, or the team could implement a six-man rotation to preserve their starters' arms