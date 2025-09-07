Tigers' Charlie Morton: Struggles again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morton did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings with two strikeouts.
The 41-year-old posted his shortest outing in a Tigers uniform, laboring across 72 pitches while turning in his fifth consecutive appearance with two or more walks issued. Over those five contests, Morton has been unreliable with a 6.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB in 23.2 frames. Overall, the Detroit right-hander now sports a 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 142:65 K:BB across 135.1 total innings while conceding 22 long balls. Morton will look to bounce back in his next matchup, which currently lines up to come at Miami next weekend.
More News
-
Tigers' Charlie Morton: Hit hard by Mets on Monday•
-
Tigers' Charlie Morton: Surrenders five runs•
-
Tigers' Charlie Morton: Fans eight in win•
-
Tigers' Charlie Morton: Blanks Twins over six frames•
-
Tigers' Charlie Morton: Fans 10 in bumpy outing•
-
Tigers' Charlie Morton: Quality start in team debut•