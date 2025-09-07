Morton did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings with two strikeouts.

The 41-year-old posted his shortest outing in a Tigers uniform, laboring across 72 pitches while turning in his fifth consecutive appearance with two or more walks issued. Over those five contests, Morton has been unreliable with a 6.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB in 23.2 frames. Overall, the Detroit right-hander now sports a 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 142:65 K:BB across 135.1 total innings while conceding 22 long balls. Morton will look to bounce back in his next matchup, which currently lines up to come at Miami next weekend.