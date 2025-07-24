Lee tossed two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Pirates.

Lee allowed six runs across two appearances earlier this month, but he's bounced back with three straight scoreless outings. The rookie righty has been good overall with a 3.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 35.1 innings this year. Lee generally sees low-leverage work, which limits his fantasy upside, though the 26-year-old is making a case for a larger role in future seasons based on his promising debut.