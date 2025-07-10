Lee (4-1) allowed four runs on five hits while retiring only one batter to take the loss Wednesday against the Rays.

Lee entered in the sixth inning with Detroit leading 3-2 and unraveled quickly to take his first loss in the majors. The rookie righty had been pitching well, as he came into the game with a 2.05 ERA across 30.2 innings, but he saw that number jump up to 3.19. Lee will look to get back on track soon, and his performance to date suggests he'll be able to shake off his first truly rough outing at the MLB level.