The Tigers selected Lee from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Lee started the 2024 season in Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization before being traded to the Tigers at the end of July. With Triple-A Toledo, the righty posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 22 innings in 17 games. The 26-year-old is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft in December.