The Tigers optioned Lee to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Lee will unsurprisingly begin the season at Toledo after being added to the Tigers' 40-man roster in November. The 26-year-old made 17 appearances with the affiliate last year and had a 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB across 22 innings.