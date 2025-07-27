Lee allowed four runs on four hits in just an inning of work in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

With the Tigers down 2-0 entering the top of the ninth inning, Lee let things get out of hand with one of his worst outings of the season. The rookie righty started his campaign by posting a 2.05 ERA across his first 25 games, but he now has a 15.88 ERA over his last six appearances, getting tagged for multiple runs three times during the stretch. Fatigue is potentially becoming a factor for Lee, and the team could decide to send him back to Triple-A Toledo at some point for a reset.