Shreve (0-1) allowed an unearned run across 1.1 innings of work to take the loss in Wednesday's 10-inning contest against the Blue Jays.

Shreve suffered a tough-luck blown save and loss, as he allowed two inherited runners to score in the ninth inning on sacrifice flies. The lefty then allowed the automatic runner on second base to score in the 10th, giving Toronto the walkoff win. Despite the negative outcome, it's encouraging to see Shreve receive high-leverage work with the Tigers.