Shreve has a clearer path to an Opening Day bullpen spot with the Tigers reassigning Jace Fry, Trevor Rosenthal and Matt Wisler to minor-league camp Monday

Shreve has pitched well this spring with a 2.25 ERA and 10 strikeouts across eight Grapefruit League innings. It looks like that will help the lefty make the team with the Tigers thinning out their options Monday. Shreve figures to mostly be used situationally against left-handed hitters and likely won't have a ton of fantasy appeal, at least in the early going.