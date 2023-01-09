Shreve signed a minor-league contract with Detroit on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Following a solid season in 2021 with Pittsburgh, Shreve wasn't able to get going in 2022 with the Mets, recording a 6.49 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 26.1 frames out of the 'pen. He was able to draw a minor-league deal from the Yankees and throw 5.2 quality innings in Triple-A Scranton. If the 32-year old lefty can pick up where he left off in the minors, there is a good chance he'll make it into the Tigers' bullpen.