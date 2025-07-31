Paddack (4-9) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander celebrated being dealt to a Tigers team in the thick of the race for the best record in the AL by delivering his sixth quality start of the season on 84 pitches (58 strikes) in his debut for his new squad. Paddack has had an uneven campaign, posting a 4.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 88:27 K:BB through 117 innings, but simply being able to take a regular turn in the rotation has to count as a successful season -- that innings total is his highest since 2019. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Twins team that just traded him away.