Paddack has been moved to the Tigers' bullpen, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Paddack will be available out of the team's bullpen beginning with Tuesday's game versus the Mets. The right-hander holds a 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 30 innings since joining the Tigers. His spot in the Tigers' rotation is being absorbed by Sawyer Gipson-Long.