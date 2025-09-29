Paddack (5-12) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.

Paddack surrendered an early solo homer to Masataka Yoshida in the first inning before allowing another three runs to cross in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run shot from David Hamilton. The right-hander never retired more four consecutive batters Sunday and the outing marked the sixth time in the second half he's allowed multiple home runs. The 29-year-old finishes the regular season on a difficult stretch, posting a 7.76 ERA with only 15 strikeouts over his last 31.1 innings across nine appearances.