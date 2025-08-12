Tigers' Chris Paddack: Fans four in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paddack didn't factor into the decision Monday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.
Paddack yielded a lone run for the third time in his last four starts, and the one walk was his first issued since his July 18 outing in Colorado. The 29-year-old right-hander also pitched efficiently, as he threw 54 of his 76 pitches for strikes, though Colson Montgomery did take him deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning. Paddack has a weak 6.34 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over his last 11 starts (55.1 innings), but he'll try to build on Monday's performance this weekend in Minnesota against his former Twins team.
More News
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Falls to former team•
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Collects win in Detroit debut•
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Debuting for new team Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Dealt to Tigers•
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Stymies Dodgers with eight Ks•
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Continues to struggle in ninth loss•