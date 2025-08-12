Paddack didn't factor into the decision Monday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Paddack yielded a lone run for the third time in his last four starts, and the one walk was his first issued since his July 18 outing in Colorado. The 29-year-old right-hander also pitched efficiently, as he threw 54 of his 76 pitches for strikes, though Colson Montgomery did take him deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning. Paddack has a weak 6.34 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over his last 11 starts (55.1 innings), but he'll try to build on Monday's performance this weekend in Minnesota against his former Twins team.