Paddack will draw the start on the mound in Sunday's regular-season finale against Boston, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Paddack will replace Tarik Skubal on the rubber in Game 162 after Detroit secured a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing the team the rest their ace in the regular-season finale. Paddack has struggled to a 7.82 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, while striking out 10 batters over 12.2 innings in five appearances out of the bullpen in September.