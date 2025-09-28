Tigers' Chris Paddack: Starting on mound for Game 162
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paddack will draw the start on the mound in Sunday's regular-season finale against Boston, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Paddack will replace Tarik Skubal on the rubber in Game 162 after Detroit secured a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing the team the rest their ace in the regular-season finale. Paddack has struggled to a 7.82 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, while striking out 10 batters over 12.2 innings in five appearances out of the bullpen in September.
