Paddack, who was acquired in a trade from Minnesota on Monday, is set to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Paddack will be taking the rotation spot of Reese Olson, who will miss the rest of the regular season due to a right shoulder strain. The former last took the mound on July 23, so it will be a full week in between starts for the righty. In 21 outings for the Twins this year, Paddack posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 111 innings. While he gives Detroit a veteran presence as the team deals with some injuries to starting pitchers, Paddack's numbers don't give fantasy managers much optimism that he'll be an impact player down the stretch.