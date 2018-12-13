Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Smith spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level within the Nationals' system, logging a 3.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB across 55 innings of relief. He pitched in four big-league games for Toronto in 2017, but that's the extent of Smith's service in the majors. He will provide additional bullpen depth for Detroit heading into the spring.

