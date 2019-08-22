Stewart (concussion) was activated and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

He will presumably finish out the month with the Mud Hens before joining the big-league club in September. Stewart has hit for surprisingly little pop this year. He posted isolated power figures north of .200 at every level of the minors during his ascent to the big leagues, yet has now hit just nine homers with a .154 ISO in 98 career MLB games.

More News
Our Latest Stories