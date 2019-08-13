Tigers' Christin Stewart: Approaching another rehab stint
Stewart is close to beginning another rehab assignment, though he'll need to pass another concussion test, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Stewart managed to take batting practice Tuesday, and skipper Ron Gardenhire noted that his starting left fielder is closing in on a rehab stint. Stewart was pulled off his last minor-league assignment Saturday after he failed to meet concussion protocol requirements, but he'll likely head back to Triple-A Toledo within the next few days if he can pass another concussion test.
