Stewart (hamstring) isn't starting in Thursday's game against the Angels but will be available off the bench, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Stewart wasn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list until the weekend, but his activation was expedited after Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) was placed on the IL on Thursday. The outfielder was able to make it to Detroit in time for the series finale and could be called upon if a pinch hitter is needed. Expect Stewart to re-enter the starting nine Friday in Minnesota.