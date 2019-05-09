Tigers' Christin Stewart: Available off bench
Stewart (hamstring) isn't starting in Thursday's game against the Angels but will be available off the bench, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Stewart wasn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list until the weekend, but his activation was expedited after Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) was placed on the IL on Thursday. The outfielder was able to make it to Detroit in time for the series finale and could be called upon if a pinch hitter is needed. Expect Stewart to re-enter the starting nine Friday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Makes early return from IL•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Expected to return over weekend•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Traveling for rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Rehab proceeding slowly•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Short IL stay expected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...