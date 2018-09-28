Tigers' Christin Stewart: Battling abdominal strain
Stewart's absence from the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers is due to a lower abdominal strain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Stewart could play at some point over the weekend, though the Tigers sound as though they'll be cautious, as there's little reason to risk aggravating the injury. Victor Reyes starts in his place Friday, with Mikie Mahtook also an option for a start over the weekend should Stewart remain out.
