Stewart (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Toledo.

Stewart has been on the shelf since July 29 after entering Major League Baseball's concussion protocol, but his availability for minor-league action suggests he has now passed all testing. Since he's only been sidelined for about a week, Stewart may only need one or two games at Triple-A before the Tigers are comfortable activating him from the 7-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories