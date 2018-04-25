Tigers' Christin Stewart: Big day for Toledo
Stewart went 4-for-5 with a home run Tuesday for Triple-A Toledo in Pawtucket.
He was hitting .200 prior to this performance, and is now slashing a respectable .250/.370/.450 with three home runs and a 12:10 K:BB in 60 at-bats. This is his first taste of Triple-A pitching, but he seems to be hitting his stride. Stewart could be promoted to the majors sometime this summer, where he would project to hit for power, with a low batting average and decent OBP.
