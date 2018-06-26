Tigers' Christin Stewart: Calf injury minor
Stewart's calf injury he suffered Tuesday against Indianapolis is thought to be minor, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Tigers player development director Dave Littlefield called the injury "very short-term". That's a relief for Detroit, with the young slugger hitting .271/.353/.508 with 15 homers in 71 games for Triple-A Toledo this season and pushing for a promotion to the big leagues.
