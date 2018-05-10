Stewart went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

The long ball was Stewart's International League-leading eighth of the season, with six of those homers coming in the last 14 games alone. Over that span, Stewart is slashing an impressive .407/.421/.870 with 12 extra-base hits. More importantly, he's paired the stellar power production with improved contact skills, as his 17.6 percent strikeout rate is his lowest mark at any level since beginning his pro career in 2015. Stewart looks well on his way toward earning a promotion to Detroit at some point this summer.