Stewart went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Stewart has settled in decently to the No. 2 spot in the Tigers' lineup, as he now has a .792 OPS and 10 RBI through his first 17 MLB games. The 24-year-old outfielder will likely begin 2019 as the team's everyday left fielder and he could be a decent source of home runs and RBI.