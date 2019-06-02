Stewart went 3-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI, a double in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Braves. He was also caught stealing.

Stewart drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning with a single to left field, but he was subsequently thrown out attempting to steal second base. The 25-year-old is seeing the ball well lately with a .342 average in his past 10 games.