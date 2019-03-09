Stewart went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

Stewart is now 8-for-25 this spring with two home runs and seven RBI. The 25-year-old made his debut with the Tigers last season and compiled a .267/.375/.417 slash line over 17 games before getting shut down with a core-muscle injury. Stewart has good power potential and should get regular playing time all season for the rebuilding Tigers, making him a decent 2019 breakout candidate.