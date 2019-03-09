Tigers' Christin Stewart: Continues strong spring
Stewart went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.
Stewart is now 8-for-25 this spring with two home runs and seven RBI. The 25-year-old made his debut with the Tigers last season and compiled a .267/.375/.417 slash line over 17 games before getting shut down with a core-muscle injury. Stewart has good power potential and should get regular playing time all season for the rebuilding Tigers, making him a decent 2019 breakout candidate.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep again•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Won't play Sunday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Remains out of lineup Saturday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Battling abdominal strain•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Heads to bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...