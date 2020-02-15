Tigers' Christin Stewart: Could work in platoon role
Stewart could sit against tough left-handers this season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers recently added veteran Cameron Maybin to their outfield, which already had Stewart, JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes at the MLB level. The team will likely attempt to get regular at-bats for all four players, so it makes sense that Stewart could sit some against lefties. He posted a .656 OPS against southpaws in 2019 compared to a .702 mark against righties.
