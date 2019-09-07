Stewart went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Stewart's blast got the Tigers on the board and would be the last pitch from Athletics starter Homer Bailey in the contest. Stewart also doubled in the eighth inning, but he was replaced by pinch runner Brandon Dixon, who would score on Dawel Lugo's game-tying single later in the inning. Stewart is still hitting only .241/.320/.401 on the year, but he's gone 4-for-14 since earning a callup from Triple-A Toledo. He has eight homers, 36 RBI and 29 runs scored in 84 games this year.

