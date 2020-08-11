Stewart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
The Tigers will be facing their fourth straight southpaw in Gio Gonzalez. Stewart has started just once over that stretch. Victor Reyes will be the left fielder Tuesday.
