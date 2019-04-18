Tigers' Christin Stewart: Dealing with quad injury
Stewart exited Wednesday's game against the Pirates with a right medial quad spasm, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Stewart left the contest after flying out during the eighth inning, though he also slipped on a catch in the outfield earlier in the game. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day as the severity of the injury is unclear.
