The Tigers designated Stewart for assignment Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The 27-year-old outfielder had already missed out on the Opening Day roster after being optioned to minor-league camp two weeks earlier, but the Tigers elected to remove him from the 40-man roster entirely Thursday to clear a spot for long reliever Derek Holland. A former top prospect for Detroit, Stewart struggled to find success over his various stints in the majors across the past three seasons, posting a .676 OPS over 587 career plate appearances.
