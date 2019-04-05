Tigers' Christin Stewart: Doubles, drives in one
Stewart went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Royals.
After launching a go-ahead, two-run home run on Opening Day, Stewart had gone hitless in six straight games before his double on Thursday. The 25-year-old still has a rough .080 batting average and .434 OPS, and while he might supply decent power output this season, consistent contact could be an issue moving forward.
